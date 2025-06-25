Left Menu

Proud Indian Star: Shubahanshu Shukla Leads Landmark Space Odyssey

Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla becomes the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission, marking a milestone in India's space exploration. His historic journey, 41 years after astronaut Rakesh Sharma, carries the pride of the nation beyond Earth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous turn of events, Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla has charted new waters, becoming the first Indian to venture to the International Space Station as part of the illustrious Axiom-4 mission. His voyage underscores India's growing prowess in space exploration, reaffirming the nation's limitless horizon.

After a successful lift-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, Shukla now follows in the footsteps of pioneer astronaut Rakesh Sharma, effectively carving out his own slice of history. This unprecedented achievement, witnessed by cheers and celebrations, showcases India's indomitable spirit and technological ambition.

Shukla's mission, conducted in collaboration with astronauts from Poland, Hungary, and mission leaders from the US, marks an international milestone and a glorious chapter in India's space exploration narrative. Supported by India's Defence and External Affairs Ministries, his journey is making waves across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

