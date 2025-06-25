Left Menu

Jeff Bezos' Venetian Affair: Wedding Sparks Local Protests

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have commenced their lavish wedding celebrations in Venice, despite local protests. The event, drawing 250 elite guests, is expected to cost up to 48 million euros. Venice locals criticize the event for transforming the city into a playground for the wealthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:23 IST
Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez have touched down in Venice to begin extravagant wedding celebrations, a move that has drawn ire from locals. The event, expected to cost as much as 48 million euros, will feature three days of festivities amidst significant local opposition.

On Wednesday, the couple checked into the exclusive Aman Venice Hotel, located on the city's famed Grand Canal. While around 90 private jets are landing in local airports, bringing a mix of high-profile guests from politics, finance, and entertainment, Venice City Hall has cordoned off event areas due to ongoing protests.

Critics argue the wedding festivities illustrate how wealth dominates Venice, potentially turning it into an exclusive playground for the rich. Nonetheless, celebrations will continue through the week, culminating in a main event at the historic Arsenale, known for its art displays.

