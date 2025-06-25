Remembering Democracy's Dark Days: 50 Years Since the Emergency

In a move to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, the Delhi Government on Wednesday opened a significant exhibition at Central Park, Connaught Place, dubbed "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas".

The exhibition, inaugurated by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, showcases unseen documents and detention orders from the troubled period of 1975 to 1977. Prominent figures like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Balraj Madhok are highlighted.

Chief Minister Gupta called the Emergency the "darkest chapter in India's democratic history" and paid homage to those imprisoned without reason. She emphasized the importance of safeguarding democratic principles, stating that such dark times must never return.

