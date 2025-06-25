Left Menu

Remembering Democracy's Dark Days: 50 Years Since the Emergency

The Delhi Government inaugurated an exhibition at Connaught Place, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. Featuring rare documents from the period, the event commemorates those who fought for democracy. Officials, including CM Rekha Gupta, critiqued past dictatorial regimes and emphasized preserving democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:48 IST
Remembering Democracy's Dark Days: 50 Years Since the Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, the Delhi Government on Wednesday opened a significant exhibition at Central Park, Connaught Place, dubbed "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas".

The exhibition, inaugurated by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, showcases unseen documents and detention orders from the troubled period of 1975 to 1977. Prominent figures like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Balraj Madhok are highlighted.

Chief Minister Gupta called the Emergency the "darkest chapter in India's democratic history" and paid homage to those imprisoned without reason. She emphasized the importance of safeguarding democratic principles, stating that such dark times must never return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025