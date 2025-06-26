Left Menu

The Rise of Mame Khan: Bringing Rajasthani Folk to Global Fame

Mame Khan's journey from a folk singer in Jaisalmer to a global sensation showcases the transformative power of chance encounters and collaboration. Elevated to stardom after impressing industry icons, Khan's success exemplifies the importance of social media savvy and partnerships in expanding an artist's reach in the digital era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:31 IST
The Rise of Mame Khan: Bringing Rajasthani Folk to Global Fame
Mame Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Mame Khan, a noted Rajasthani folk singer, was discovered at a wedding by acclaimed composer Shankar Mahadevan, setting him on a path to stardom. This pivotal moment led him to sing for the film 'Luck By Chance,' and he has since collaborated with renowned composers such as Amit Trivedi and Dhruv Ghanekar.

Khan's Coke Studio performance of 'Chaudhary' turned him into a social media sensation, embodying Rajasthani culture through music that resonates with both national and international audiences. His journey underscores the vital role of social media, distribution, and strategic partnerships in modern music careers.

Recently, Khan has entered into a collaboration with JetSynthesys' Global Music Junction and Hari Prem Films, expanding his global reach. This partnership focuses on leveraging digital platforms to amplify his music and maintain his unique blend of traditional and contemporary artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025