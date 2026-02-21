Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Regulation

Germany's ruling conservative party took a decisive step on Saturday to curb social media access for young teenagers by passing a motion that would ban its use for those under 14, highlighting increased concern over digital safety across Europe.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democratic Union urged for stringent age verification checks and fines for platforms not enforcing these limits. The motion aims for a unified European Union age standard and echoes actions in countries like Australia, Spain, and Britain.

Opinions at the Cardinal Frings Gymnasium in Bonn reflect mixed reactions among students, some arguing that choices should remain with parents, while others understand the addictive nature of platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Despite potential backlash from the U.S., European nations continue to pressure tech firms for compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)