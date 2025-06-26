Kerala Sahitya Akademi Announces Prestigious 2024 Literary Awards

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi has unveiled the recipients of its esteemed 2024 literary awards, spotlighting both emerging and veteran talents in Malayalam literature. The announcement came on Thursday, drawing attention to significant works and their creators.

Notable winners include G R Indugopan, who clinched the Best Novel award for "Aano," and Anitha Thampi, recognized for her poetry collection "Muringa Vazha Kariveppu." In the short story category, the accolade was given to V Shinilal for "Garisappa Aruvi Athava Oru Jalayathra." Additionally, CPI(M) leader M Swaraj received the Sibi Kumar Endowment Award for his essay compilation "Pookkalude Pusthakam."

Veteran authors K V Ramakrishnan and Ezhacheri Ramachandran were acknowledged with the Akademi Fellowship and Lifetime Contribution Award, respectively, honoring their indelible impact on Malayalam literature. The awards extend to various fields, with prize money, plaques, and certificates enhancing their prestigious stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)