Left Menu

Kerala Sahitya Akademi Announces Prestigious 2024 Literary Awards

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi has announced its 2024 literary awards, celebrating prominent figures in Malayalam literature. Highlights include G R Indugopan for Best Novel and Anitha Thampi for Poetry. The awards, including prestigious fellowships, recognize contributions across various categories and carry cash prizes and honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:51 IST
Kerala Sahitya Akademi Announces Prestigious 2024 Literary Awards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi has unveiled the recipients of its esteemed 2024 literary awards, spotlighting both emerging and veteran talents in Malayalam literature. The announcement came on Thursday, drawing attention to significant works and their creators.

Notable winners include G R Indugopan, who clinched the Best Novel award for "Aano," and Anitha Thampi, recognized for her poetry collection "Muringa Vazha Kariveppu." In the short story category, the accolade was given to V Shinilal for "Garisappa Aruvi Athava Oru Jalayathra." Additionally, CPI(M) leader M Swaraj received the Sibi Kumar Endowment Award for his essay compilation "Pookkalude Pusthakam."

Veteran authors K V Ramakrishnan and Ezhacheri Ramachandran were acknowledged with the Akademi Fellowship and Lifetime Contribution Award, respectively, honoring their indelible impact on Malayalam literature. The awards extend to various fields, with prize money, plaques, and certificates enhancing their prestigious stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025