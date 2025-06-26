Left Menu

Tempest over Temples: Mamata Banerjee Defends Digha's Jagannath Dham

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed controversy over naming a new Digha temple 'Jagannath Dham', emphasizing respect for the Puri shrine. Despite Odisha's objections, Banerjee underscored her dedication to religious practices and humanity, respecting Puri Gajapati King Dibyasingha Deb's views.

Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, expressed surprise at the Odisha government's objection to naming a new temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham'. She highlighted her long-standing devotion to the Puri Jagannath Temple and questioned the reaction of the BJP-led government in Odisha.

Banerjee assured that the construction of the Digha temple adhered to all traditional religious practices. A Doyitapati from Puri's temple was consulted to ensure rituals were properly followed. Furthermore, Banerjee argued that thousands of Odia devotees visit the Digha temple, questioning Odisha's disapproval.

Addressing remarks by Puri Gajapati King Dibyasingha Deb, who opposed the temple's designation as 'Jagannath Dham', Banerjee stated her respect for his opinion. However, she emphasized her belief in a broader religion of humanity and love for people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

