Alexander Skarsgard Reflects on Hollywood Struggles and Breakthrough

Actor Alexander Skarsgard has candidly discussed the hurdles he faced at the start of his Hollywood career, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. During a recent guest appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast, Skarsgard revealed the emotional toll of initial unsuccessful auditions, describing instances of 'crying in the shower' before his breakthrough year in 2008 with roles in Generation Kill and True Blood.

Despite his early role in 2001's Zoolander, Skarsgard recounted feeling disconnected from audition roles, often fearing termination by his agents if he declined auditions. He admitted to experiencing 'a little PTSD' from those times, reflecting on the lack of confidence and self-worth struggles.

Son of actor Stellan Skarsgard, Alexander began acting as a child, took a break, served in the Swedish Navy, and then returned to acting with ongoing success in projects such as Melancholia, Battleship, and The Legend of Tarzan. Skarsgard earned acclaim for his role in Big Little Lies, winning both a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe. His recent work includes The Northman, and he remains a significant figure in the industry.

