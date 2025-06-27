Left Menu

Dancing Through Adversity: The Resilient Spirit of Kakuma's Refugee Children

Amid funding cuts, refugee children in Kakuma, Kenya, find solace and cultural connection through traditional dances. Despite reduced resources, these performances offer a brief respite from their harsh reality. The children, including dancer Gladis Amwony, face challenges in keeping their programs alive, while they remain hopeful for a brighter future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalobeyei | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:53 IST
In the heart of Kakuma refugee camp in northern Kenya, children embody resilience as they dance to the rhythm of traditional drums. Despite dire circumstances, where funding cuts have severely impacted their livelihoods, these young refugees find a momentary escape through the Acholi traditional dance.

Gladis Amwony, a 20-year-old resident who has spent eight years in Kakuma, uses dance to connect with her Ugandan roots. 'I'm happiest when I dance,' she says, her words revealing a deep cultural connection. The camp faces further challenges with dwindling resources threatening the continuation of vital programs.

The reduction in funding has left child-friendly spaces under-resourced, stalling initiatives that safeguard children from risks like child labor and abuse. However, the hope endures that these spaces remain operational, fostering talents and offering safety amid adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

