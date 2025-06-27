Thackeray Cousins Unite for Marathi Language Protest
Estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray plan a protest in Mumbai on July 5 against the 'imposition' of Hindi in schools and the state's new three-language policy. The rally is backed by NCP and aims to defend the Marathi language as part of Maharashtra's cultural identity.
In a significant political development, estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have declared their joint participation in a protest march in Mumbai scheduled for July 5. This rally aims to combat the alleged 'imposition' of the Hindi language and the newly introduced three-language policy by the Maharashtra government.
This unexpected alliance has drawn support from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, emphasizing that while Hindi is widely spoken, it shouldn't be forced upon young students at the expense of their mother tongue. The protest will see participation from a diverse group, including students, teachers, and cultural icons.
The Thackeray cousins' collaboration is seen as a potential political rapprochement, with many viewing the language issue as a unifying cause for Marathi identity. With calls for a broader coalition, other political parties are also expected to join the protest, advocating for regional linguistic rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
