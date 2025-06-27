Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Marathi Language Protest

Estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray plan a protest in Mumbai on July 5 against the 'imposition' of Hindi in schools and the state's new three-language policy. The rally is backed by NCP and aims to defend the Marathi language as part of Maharashtra's cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:03 IST
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Marathi Language Protest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have declared their joint participation in a protest march in Mumbai scheduled for July 5. This rally aims to combat the alleged 'imposition' of the Hindi language and the newly introduced three-language policy by the Maharashtra government.

This unexpected alliance has drawn support from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, emphasizing that while Hindi is widely spoken, it shouldn't be forced upon young students at the expense of their mother tongue. The protest will see participation from a diverse group, including students, teachers, and cultural icons.

The Thackeray cousins' collaboration is seen as a potential political rapprochement, with many viewing the language issue as a unifying cause for Marathi identity. With calls for a broader coalition, other political parties are also expected to join the protest, advocating for regional linguistic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025