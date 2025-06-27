RSS Unveils Grand Centennial Celebration Plans

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced a series of extensive plans to commemorate its centenary year, starting with a lecture series by its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, set to commence on August 26 in Delhi.

Anil Gupta, the RSS' Delhi prant general secretary, detailed the organization's initiatives at an event hosted by the RSS-affiliated Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra. The plans include hundreds of 'Hindu sammelans' and a nationwide public contact programme aimed at fostering community engagement.

As the RSS nears its 100-year milestone this October, it will conduct Bhagwat's lecture series in multiple cities and organize 'Hindu sammelans' supported by various organizations. The initiative is described as an unprecedented public outreach effort by the RSS.

