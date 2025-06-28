Sweltering Heat and Overcrowding Mar Puri's Rath Yatra
Hundreds fell ill due to extreme heat and overcrowding during Puri's Rath Yatra, with many hospitalized for treatment. While most received treatment for minor injuries and were discharged, roughly 70 remain hospitalized, with nine in critical condition. Prolonged chariot halts exacerbated crowding and injuries.
On Friday, the annual Rath Yatra in Puri witnessed alarming numbers of health-related incidents as nearly 625 attendees fell ill due to extreme heat conditions exacerbated by overcrowding.
Puri Chief District Medical Officer, Dr. Kishore Satapathy, confirmed reports of minor injuries, fainting spells, and cases of vomiting attributable to the dense congregation of devotees.
Despite the adverse conditions, no casualties were reported. However, around 70 people are receiving treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, with nine reported critically ill. Lengthy halts of chariots in the Balagandi area further escalated the distressing situation, causing injuries during crowd dispersal attempts.
