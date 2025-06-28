Ayodhya's New Ram Temple: A Beacon for Global Devotion

Since the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, an unprecedented wave of devotees has surged into the city, according to the Uttar Pradesh government's recent announcement. With more than 5.5 crore visitors, Ayodhya has become a spiritual nexus for followers from India and around the globe.

The city's appeal has extended to VIPs, drawing nearly 4.5 lakh dignitaries including Union ministers, chief ministers, and entertainment and sports icons. Esteemed figures such as Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar were present at the consecration. More recently, actors like Govinda and Virat Kohli have paid their respects.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has streamlined visitor arrangements to ensure seamless experiences for both common and distinguished guests. As Ayodhya fortifies its position as a global religious destination, improved transport links have been established to manage the growing crowd, further bolstered by an online pass system facilitating temple access.