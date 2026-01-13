Milind Soman Praises Amitabh Bachchan: Fitness Beyond Age

In an inspiring tribute to longevity and well-being, renowned supermodel and actor Milind Soman has applauded legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan for his exceptional way of handling the pressures of stardom, even in his 80s. Highlighting a holistic approach to fitness, Soman remarked that true fitness transcends physical strength, emphasizing mental resilience and joy.

Describing Bachchan as a paradigm of enduring success, Soman pointed out the megastar's continued commitment to work and life. Despite facing numerous highs and lows, Bachchan remains disciplined and enthusiastic. Soman noted that Big B's life exemplifies that age need not be a barrier to staying active and fulfilled.

Soman's Pinkathon initiative, launched in 2012 to encourage women to embrace a healthy lifestyle through running, has seen remarkable participation. The event is set to return to Delhi, featuring a range of categories and inspiring stories of endurance. Participants like Commander Priya Khurana and visually impaired runner Arti Limje highlight the event's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)