Devotion and Ritual: Assam CM Visits Kamakhya Temple

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the sacred Kamakhya Temple at the Nilachal hills in Guwahati, paying homage to Goddess Kamakhya at the conclusion of the Ambubachi Mela.

Accompanied by his wife and two children, Chief Minister Sarma partook in rituals, including 'jal arpan' and 'parikrama,' seeking blessings for the peace and prosperity of all.

Sarma expressed his gratitude on social media, stating the family felt blessed during their 'darshan.' Concurrently, the annual event attracted over 10 lakh devotees, marking a significant tourist draw for the state.