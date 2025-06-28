Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes Second Child with Joyful Hearts

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz has joyfully announced the arrival of her second child, a son named Keanu Rafe Dolan, with husband Michael Dolan. The announcement was made via Instagram on Saturday, with D'Cruz sharing a heartfelt post celebrating their newborn's June 19 birth.

Alongside an image of baby Keanu, the actress expressed how their "hearts are so full." The announcement quickly attracted a wave of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities, including Athiya Shetty, Vidya Balan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

D'Cruz and Dolan, who tied the knot in May 2023, welcomed their first son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023. The actress was last seen in the romantic comedy "Do Aur Do Pyaar," released in April 2024.