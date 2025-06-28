Left Menu

Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes Second Child with Joyful Hearts

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz announced the birth of her second child, Keanu Rafe Dolan, with husband Michael Dolan on Instagram. Born on June 19, the news was met with congratulations from celebrities. D'Cruz and Dolan married in May 2023 and had their first child, Koa, in August 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 12:22 IST
Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes Second Child with Joyful Hearts
Ileana D'Cruz
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz has joyfully announced the arrival of her second child, a son named Keanu Rafe Dolan, with husband Michael Dolan. The announcement was made via Instagram on Saturday, with D'Cruz sharing a heartfelt post celebrating their newborn's June 19 birth.

Alongside an image of baby Keanu, the actress expressed how their "hearts are so full." The announcement quickly attracted a wave of congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities, including Athiya Shetty, Vidya Balan, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

D'Cruz and Dolan, who tied the knot in May 2023, welcomed their first son, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023. The actress was last seen in the romantic comedy "Do Aur Do Pyaar," released in April 2024.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025