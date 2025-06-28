From Seasonal Delicacy to Year-Round Staple: The Evolution of Strawberries and Cream at Wimbledon

Wimbledon's iconic strawberries and cream offer more than just a taste of tennis tradition. This seasonal delight, priced modestly at GBP 2.70, carries historical significance, harking back to Victorian garden parties.

Long before tennis hit the grassy courts of Wimbledon, strawberries and cream were synonymous with Britain's summer fêtes. Consumption figures from the past highlight their popularity, with Londoners indulging in millions of berries each day, despite seasonal limitations.

Advancements in refrigeration have transformed this once-rare treat into a year-round staple, altering our perception of 'freshness' and diminishing the seasonal excitement. Yet, as historian Susan Friedberg notes, Wimbledon continues to capture the nostalgic essence of strawberries and cream.

