Coco Gauff: Beyond Tennis, Into the Business World

Coco Gauff, the 21-year-old Grand Slam champion, is carving a path beyond tennis. She's the highest-paid female athlete, with significant endorsements and has launched her own management firm. Gauff aims to transition into the business world post-tennis, learning from industry leaders like Emma Grede.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:40 IST
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a recent interview, tennis sensation Coco Gauff discussed her multidimensional career, embodying more than just athletic prowess. Gauff is not only a Grand Slam champion but also a voice on societal issues, leveraging social media to connect with fans. Her off-court ventures highlight her ambitions beyond tennis.

At merely 21, Gauff is the highest-paid female athlete, raking in over $30 million in 2022, with the majority from endorsements with brands like UPS, New Balance, Rolex, and Barilla. Her business journey has begun early; she's already launched her management firm, aiming for a seamless transition after sports.

Gauff's collaboration with UPS and business coach Emma Grede allows her to mentor small-business owners while gaining valuable insights for her future business endeavors. This initiative underscores Gauff's commitment to establish a strong footing in the business world alongside her illustrious tennis career.

