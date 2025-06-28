Coco Gauff: Beyond Tennis, Into the Business World

In a recent interview, tennis sensation Coco Gauff discussed her multidimensional career, embodying more than just athletic prowess. Gauff is not only a Grand Slam champion but also a voice on societal issues, leveraging social media to connect with fans. Her off-court ventures highlight her ambitions beyond tennis.

At merely 21, Gauff is the highest-paid female athlete, raking in over $30 million in 2022, with the majority from endorsements with brands like UPS, New Balance, Rolex, and Barilla. Her business journey has begun early; she's already launched her management firm, aiming for a seamless transition after sports.

Gauff's collaboration with UPS and business coach Emma Grede allows her to mentor small-business owners while gaining valuable insights for her future business endeavors. This initiative underscores Gauff's commitment to establish a strong footing in the business world alongside her illustrious tennis career.

