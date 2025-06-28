Left Menu

Rannvijay Singha Brings Reality to Rural Roots in 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon'

Actor Rannvijay Singha is set to host a new Zee TV reality show, 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon', featuring 12 women moving from city life to rural living. The show focuses on embracing simplicity, understanding village life, and showcasing cultural immersion and emotional growth. It challenges modern convenience and encourages self-discovery.

  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rannvijay Singha is at the forefront of a compelling new reality TV series, 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon', slated to appear on Zee TV. The show, centered around 12 women transitioning from urban comfort to rural simplicity, is a transformative journey that forsakes modern conveniences for authentic village life.

Singha, deeply resonating with the ethos of the show, expressed his personal connection to its concept. He described it as more than a typical reality show, emphasizing its potential to bring a mindset shift in today's fast-paced, convenience-driven world. The show promises raw human experiences and learning the true value of hard-earned achievements.

As part of Zee TV's rebranded identity, 'Aapka Apna ZEE', this series aims to captivate audiences with its focus on rural survival, cultural immersion, and social strategy competition. 'Chhoriyan Chali Gaon' endeavors to offer meaningful entertainment while fostering a deeper understanding and connection with traditional lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

