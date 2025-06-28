Left Menu

Galas and Glitz: Celebrities, Weddings, and Final Performances

Celebrities gather for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice amid protests. Anna Wintour steps down from Vogue, searching for a new editorial head. The Searchers mark their final show at Glastonbury. Despite criticism, Irish group Kneecap will perform. Lewis Capaldi makes an emotional return to Glastonbury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:27 IST
Galas and Glitz: Celebrities, Weddings, and Final Performances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding celebrations in Venice attracted significant attention. Despite local protests, the couple embarked on their union in a luxury ceremony costing an estimated $50 million, attended by numerous celebrities from the worlds of media and entertainment.

Meanwhile, fashion icon Anna Wintour announced her resignation from Vogue after serving as U.S. editor-in-chief since 1988, a position in which she wielded significant influence. Her departure marks a significant transition, as she begins the search for her successor to lead American Vogue's editorial content.

In a bittersweet moment for music lovers, The Searchers, renowned for their chart-topping hits during the 1960s, are set to perform their last concert at the Glastonbury Festival. Their farewell performance marks the end of a 66-year touring legacy synonymous with the Merseybeat era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025