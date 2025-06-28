Galas and Glitz: Celebrities, Weddings, and Final Performances

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding celebrations in Venice attracted significant attention. Despite local protests, the couple embarked on their union in a luxury ceremony costing an estimated $50 million, attended by numerous celebrities from the worlds of media and entertainment.

Meanwhile, fashion icon Anna Wintour announced her resignation from Vogue after serving as U.S. editor-in-chief since 1988, a position in which she wielded significant influence. Her departure marks a significant transition, as she begins the search for her successor to lead American Vogue's editorial content.

In a bittersweet moment for music lovers, The Searchers, renowned for their chart-topping hits during the 1960s, are set to perform their last concert at the Glastonbury Festival. Their farewell performance marks the end of a 66-year touring legacy synonymous with the Merseybeat era.

