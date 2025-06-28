Galas and Glitz: Celebrities, Weddings, and Final Performances
Celebrities gather for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice amid protests. Anna Wintour steps down from Vogue, searching for a new editorial head. The Searchers mark their final show at Glastonbury. Despite criticism, Irish group Kneecap will perform. Lewis Capaldi makes an emotional return to Glastonbury.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding celebrations in Venice attracted significant attention. Despite local protests, the couple embarked on their union in a luxury ceremony costing an estimated $50 million, attended by numerous celebrities from the worlds of media and entertainment.
Meanwhile, fashion icon Anna Wintour announced her resignation from Vogue after serving as U.S. editor-in-chief since 1988, a position in which she wielded significant influence. Her departure marks a significant transition, as she begins the search for her successor to lead American Vogue's editorial content.
In a bittersweet moment for music lovers, The Searchers, renowned for their chart-topping hits during the 1960s, are set to perform their last concert at the Glastonbury Festival. Their farewell performance marks the end of a 66-year touring legacy synonymous with the Merseybeat era.
