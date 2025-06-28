Left Menu

Lt Gen Rana Takes Command: Upholding the Legacy of Garhwal Rifles

Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana assumes the role of 23rd Colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles, succeeding Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani. The ceremony, held with full military honors, celebrated the regiment's valorous history and longstanding traditions, as Lt Gen Rana pledged to uphold its esteemed legacy.

Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana has officially taken over as the 23rd Colonel of the Regiment of Garhwal Rifles in a grand ceremony steeped in tradition at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. This significant transition in leadership honors the illustrious history of one of the Indian Army's most distinguished regiments.

The baton was handed over with full military honors, marking the end of Lt General NS Raja Subramani's successful tenure characterized by exemplary leadership. The event celebrated the proud lineage and accomplishments of the Garhwal Rifles, comprising 27 battalions, and reaffirmed the regiment's historical prominence within the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Rana's illustrious career began with the 10th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles in 1987, a battalion he later commanded. As the new Colonel of the Regiment and Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, he commits to nurturing the ethos and valiant legacy of the Garhwal Rifles, honoring past sacrifices and paving the way for future achievements.

