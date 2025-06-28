Bridging Borders: India and Tibet's Interwoven Heritage
A seminar in Shimla, attended by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, explored the shared indo-tibetan heritage and its impact on national security. The event emphasized cultural diplomacy and a strategic understanding of the region's historical ties, aiming to enhance regional stability and border management.
A seminar on shared Indo-Tibetan heritage took place in Shimla, underscoring the cultural and strategic ties between the two ancient civilizations. Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, in his address, highlighted their interconnected roots that form a common identity.
Organized by the Army's central command, the event gathered scholars and military leaders to discuss the importance of cultural diplomacy and historical continuity in national security, particularly along the volatile Himalayan frontier.
The seminar concluded with calls to bolster border development, encourage cultural exchanges, and improve regional connectivity, aiming to integrate strategic studies with cultural scholarship for enhanced policy making.
