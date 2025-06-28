Bridging Borders: India and Tibet's Interwoven Heritage

A seminar on shared Indo-Tibetan heritage took place in Shimla, underscoring the cultural and strategic ties between the two ancient civilizations. Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, in his address, highlighted their interconnected roots that form a common identity.

Organized by the Army's central command, the event gathered scholars and military leaders to discuss the importance of cultural diplomacy and historical continuity in national security, particularly along the volatile Himalayan frontier.

The seminar concluded with calls to bolster border development, encourage cultural exchanges, and improve regional connectivity, aiming to integrate strategic studies with cultural scholarship for enhanced policy making.