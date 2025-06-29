Left Menu

Richard Boucher: A Legacy of Diplomacy

Richard Boucher, former spokesman for the US State Department, passed away at 73 from cancer. Serving across multiple administrations, he was pivotal in US foreign policy. His career included being the US Consul General in Hong Kong during its 1997 handover. He later became an ambassador and assistant secretary of state.

Richard Boucher, a prominent figure in US diplomacy, has passed away at the age of 73 following a battle with aggressive cancer. Known for his tenure as the US State Department spokesman, Boucher left a lasting impact across multiple presidential administrations from the 1990s through the early 2000s.

Boucher's career was marked by key roles, including serving as spokesman for several Secretaries of State and navigating pivotal moments such as the 1997 Hong Kong handover and the US-China spy plane crisis in 2001. His diplomatic influence extended beyond Washington, contributing to US foreign affairs in Africa and Asia.

After his spokesperson role, Boucher became an assistant secretary of state and later an ambassador. Esteemed colleagues like retired CBS journalist Charles Wolfson remember him as a superb diplomat and an exemplary human being. Boucher's legacy is honored by those who knew him as both a professional and a friend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

