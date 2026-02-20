Hong Kong shares took a hit on Friday, reopening after the Lunar New Year break with technology stocks leading the decline. This came as tensions between the U.S. and Iran spurred higher oil prices, offering some support to oil shares. Notably, the installment of humanoid robots as a highlight during China's annual CCTV Spring Festival gala put related stocks in the spotlight, reflecting Beijing's push in advanced manufacturing and industrial policy.

Market participants expressed caution towards technology stocks due to rising geopolitical unease between China and the U.S. Consequently, the Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.6%, settling at 26,544.62, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index saw a 0.59% decrease to 9,016.99.

PetroChina emerged as a top performer, climbing 4.58%, against Baidu Inc's decline of 5.67%. Among H-shares, Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls saw a 6.6% rise, evidencing enthusiasm for stocks related to China's burgeoning humanoid robotics sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)