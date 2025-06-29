Congress Slams Government Over Sariska Tiger Reserve Boundary Changes

The Congress party has criticized the central and Rajasthan governments for plans to modify the boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve to permit the reactivation of over 50 mining operations. The opposition warns of 'ecological devastation' from such a move, questioning the motives behind the government's decision.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, pointed out the notable revival of the tiger population in Sariska, which had fallen to zero in 2004 due to excessive poaching. This led to significant conservation efforts and a dramatic increase in tiger numbers. Ramesh argued that reopening the mines could undo this progress.

Ramesh emphasized the importance of involving local communities in managing tiger reserves sustainably. He argued that the proposed mining operations could fragment crucial habitats and called for the Supreme Court to intervene, as its previous orders are allegedly contravened by this plan.

