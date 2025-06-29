Left Menu

Congress Slams Government Over Sariska Tiger Reserve Boundary Changes

The Congress criticizes plans to alter Sariska Tiger Reserve's borders to allow mining operations, warning of ecological devastation. Despite a historic increase in tiger numbers, the move to resume mining is seen as potentially harmful to vital habitats. The Supreme Court's intervention is anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has criticized the central and Rajasthan governments for plans to modify the boundaries of the Sariska Tiger Reserve to permit the reactivation of over 50 mining operations. The opposition warns of 'ecological devastation' from such a move, questioning the motives behind the government's decision.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary for communications, pointed out the notable revival of the tiger population in Sariska, which had fallen to zero in 2004 due to excessive poaching. This led to significant conservation efforts and a dramatic increase in tiger numbers. Ramesh argued that reopening the mines could undo this progress.

Ramesh emphasized the importance of involving local communities in managing tiger reserves sustainably. He argued that the proposed mining operations could fragment crucial habitats and called for the Supreme Court to intervene, as its previous orders are allegedly contravened by this plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

