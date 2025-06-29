Puri's Gajapati Maharaja Demands Inquiry After Rath Yatra Tragedy
Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb has urged the Odisha government to investigate a tragic stampede during the Rath Yatra. The incident led to the deaths of three devotees and injured many. Deb, also chair of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, emphasized preventing future occurrences.
Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, has expressed shock over the stampede that occurred during the renowned Rath Yatra, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives.
As chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Deb has called on the Odisha government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. He emphasized the urgent need for measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Offering prayers for the deceased and condolences to the bereaved families, Deb urged the government to act swiftly in addressing and preventing such unfortunate events.
