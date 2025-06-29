Left Menu

Puri's Gajapati Maharaja Demands Inquiry After Rath Yatra Tragedy

Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb has urged the Odisha government to investigate a tragic stampede during the Rath Yatra. The incident led to the deaths of three devotees and injured many. Deb, also chair of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, emphasized preventing future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 29-06-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 14:20 IST
Puri's Gajapati Maharaja Demands Inquiry After Rath Yatra Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

Puri's titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, has expressed shock over the stampede that occurred during the renowned Rath Yatra, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives.

As chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, Deb has called on the Odisha government to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. He emphasized the urgent need for measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Offering prayers for the deceased and condolences to the bereaved families, Deb urged the government to act swiftly in addressing and preventing such unfortunate events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025