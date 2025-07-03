Harshaali Malhotra Embarks on Telugu Debut in 'Akhanda 2'

Harshaali Malhotra, known for her poignant role as Munni in the acclaimed film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', is making headlines with her official entry into Telugu cinema. She has joined the cast of 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', a sequel to the 2021 hit 'Akhanda', directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

This much-anticipated film, premiering on September 25, will feature Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead. Malhotra will make her mark in the Telugu industry by playing the character Janani, adding another milestone to her acting career.

Reflecting on her previous role, Malhotra shared her emotional journey from Munni to Janani, expressing her excitement about this new chapter. 'Akhanda 2' will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, broadening its audience reach.