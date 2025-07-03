Left Menu

Harshaali Malhotra Embarks on Telugu Debut in 'Akhanda 2'

Harshaali Malhotra, renowned for her role as Munni in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', is set to make her Telugu debut in the upcoming film 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam'. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu and slated for a September 25 release, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna. Malhotra will portray the character Janani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:23 IST
Harshaali Malhotra Embarks on Telugu Debut in 'Akhanda 2'
  • Country:
  • India

Harshaali Malhotra, known for her poignant role as Munni in the acclaimed film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', is making headlines with her official entry into Telugu cinema. She has joined the cast of 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', a sequel to the 2021 hit 'Akhanda', directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

This much-anticipated film, premiering on September 25, will feature Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead. Malhotra will make her mark in the Telugu industry by playing the character Janani, adding another milestone to her acting career.

Reflecting on her previous role, Malhotra shared her emotional journey from Munni to Janani, expressing her excitement about this new chapter. 'Akhanda 2' will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, broadening its audience reach.

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025