Left Menu

Gateway Towers: A Vibrant Vista of Kerala's Cultural Heritage at TIAL

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport showcases four art towers highlighting Kerala's cultural heritage. Located on Chakkar overbridge, each tower tells a unique story of Kerala's arts, wellness, landmarks, and modern accomplishments. The project, created by Deva Creations, aims to offer passengers a colorful cultural experience at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:27 IST
Gateway Towers: A Vibrant Vista of Kerala's Cultural Heritage at TIAL
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Travelers arriving or departing from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport are now greeted by four art towers that vividly depict Kerala's rich cultural heritage. These towers, located on the Chakkar overbridge, narrate stories that blend tradition with modernity, offering a visual feast for all visitors, TIAL announced on Thursday.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) has creatively positioned these gateway towers, drawing travelers into a world of vibrant colors and culture. The first tower pays homage to Kerala's traditional performing arts, while the second focuses on the state's literary and wellness traditions. The third tower provides a cultural snapshot of Thiruvananthapuram, showcasing its iconic landmarks, and the fourth represents modern Kerala's achievements.

Lit up spectacularly at night, these towers were conceptualized under the artistic expertise of Ambili Thekkedathu and Sanu Krariyely of Deva Creations, Ottapalam. Through this artistic endeavor, TIAL aims to transform every passenger's journey into an unforgettable cultural experience, welcoming them into the heart and soul of Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025