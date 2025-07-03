Gateway Towers: A Vibrant Vista of Kerala's Cultural Heritage at TIAL

Travelers arriving or departing from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport are now greeted by four art towers that vividly depict Kerala's rich cultural heritage. These towers, located on the Chakkar overbridge, narrate stories that blend tradition with modernity, offering a visual feast for all visitors, TIAL announced on Thursday.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) has creatively positioned these gateway towers, drawing travelers into a world of vibrant colors and culture. The first tower pays homage to Kerala's traditional performing arts, while the second focuses on the state's literary and wellness traditions. The third tower provides a cultural snapshot of Thiruvananthapuram, showcasing its iconic landmarks, and the fourth represents modern Kerala's achievements.

Lit up spectacularly at night, these towers were conceptualized under the artistic expertise of Ambili Thekkedathu and Sanu Krariyely of Deva Creations, Ottapalam. Through this artistic endeavor, TIAL aims to transform every passenger's journey into an unforgettable cultural experience, welcoming them into the heart and soul of Kerala.

