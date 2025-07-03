Reliance Retail Ventures into Facial Fitness with FACEGYM Partnership

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has acquired a minority stake in FACEGYM, a UK-based facial fitness and skincare company, as part of its expansion strategy into the beauty and wellness sector, the company announced on Thursday. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

The initiative will see Reliance Retail's Tira brand leading FACEGYM's operations in India, introducing the brand's innovative skincare concept to Indian consumers through standalone stores and curated spaces within select Tira stores across key cities.

FACEGYM, founded by beauty entrepreneur Inge Theron, is renowned for combining non-invasive facial workouts with advanced skincare. This strategic partnership aims to leverage Reliance's extensive retail network to scale FACEGYM in the Indian market, a move supported by the company's robust sales channels and market insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)