SIS Group's Holistic Approach to Employee Well-being and Growth

SIS Group prioritizes employees' health and growth through various initiatives under its SIS Sampoorna framework, covering physical, emotional, and financial well-being. The company emphasizes lifelong care, skill-building, AI integration, cultural connection, diversity, and long service recognition, with ambitious goals for the future, aiming for revenue and job growth by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:52 IST
SIS Group has made employee well-being a cornerstone of its operational ethos, launching the 'Employee Fit Toh Company Hit!' campaign, benefiting over 4,000 staff through convenient health assessments. This initiative is part of the broader wellness framework—SIS Sampoorna—that supports holistic care for over 1 lakh employees, including their families.

Beyond health, SIS Group invests in continuous skill development, leveraging a digital platform and training centers to enhance the capabilities of its 3 lakh+ workforce. Embracing technology and innovation, the company integrates Generative AI into daily operations, empowering employees with tool-based training for increased productivity.

SIS Group also fosters a strong culture of recognition and inclusion. Regular events, awards for exceptional service, and initiatives like SIS Shakthi encourage diversity and celebrate long-term dedication. Looking ahead, the company aims to double revenue, triple EBITDA, and create 5 lakh jobs by 2030, underlining its commitment to growth and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

