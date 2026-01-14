Revolutionizing Healthcare: POCT Group's AI Integration in Uttar Pradesh

In a groundbreaking move, healthcare solutions provider POCT Group announced plans to implement large-scale artificial intelligence systems to digitize clinical workflows across public healthcare facilities in Uttar Pradesh by April. This initiative builds on their existing laboratory digitization program.

Revealed during the Uttar Pradesh AI and Health Innovation Conference at the Global AI Impact Conference 2026, POCT's Laboratory Information System has already significantly reduced diagnostic report turnaround times at over 1,300 government health facilities, including district hospitals and medical colleges, by automating data transfer.

POCT's advanced AI interventions aim to enhance diagnostic efficiency and expand to cover preventive healthcare and disease detection in government hospitals, supporting the state's digital governance goals. The company assured that its systems are compliant with industry security standards and operate on certified cloud services. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the AI initiative's potential for revolutionizing healthcare services, emphasizing collaboration between the state and private entities like POCT.

(With inputs from agencies.)