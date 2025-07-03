Leaked Documents Stir Debate Over Pope Francis' Latin Mass Restrictions

Recently leaked documents have reignited the debate within the Catholic Church over Pope Francis' 2021 decision to restrict the Latin Mass, a move that reversed Pope Benedict XVI's prior reforms. The leaked papers suggest that most bishops supported the continuation of Benedict's more lenient policy.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni acknowledged the leak but described the documents as providing only a partial view of the decision-making process, emphasizing that multiple confidential reports and consultations influenced the 2021 crackdown.

As these revelations come to light, new Pope Leo XIV faces mounting pressure to address the controversy. Traditionalists see this as an opportunity to push for greater acceptance of the old liturgy, amid claims that the Vatican's recent restrictions have alienated some faithful.