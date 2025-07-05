Jubin Nautiyal Transitions to Uplifting Romance in Music Journey

Jubin Nautiyal, well-known for his soulful tracks like "Raataan Lambiyaan" and "Lut Gaye", is shifting his musical focus from sad melodies to more celebratory and uplifting romantic songs. After a decade in the music industry, Nautiyal has embraced this evolution, exploring fresh romantic sounds that captivate his audience.

In a candid interview with PTI, Nautiyal shared insights into his career transition, revealing how he challenged himself to delve into genres beyond his usual scope. His recent song "Barbaad" from Mohit Suri's film "Saiyaara" exemplifies this shift. The film, marking Ahaan Panday's acting debut, features Aneet Padda as the female lead.

Jubin expressed gratitude towards Suri for recognizing his potential to bring "Barbaad" to life, a track he initially approached as a sad song but transformed into one celebrating falling in love. With a reputation for crafting compelling soundscapes, Suri's clear creative direction has left a lasting impression on Nautiyal as the film gears up for a worldwide release on July 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)