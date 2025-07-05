Left Menu

Dalai Lama Dispels Succession Rumors Amid 90th Birthday Celebrations

The Dalai Lama has dispelled rumors regarding his successor, expressing his hopes to live another 30-40 years. Speaking at a long life prayer ceremony in McLeodganj, the Tibetan leader emphasized his connection to Avalokiteshvara. Celebrations for his 90th birthday are underway, with significant figures in attendance.

Dalai Lama
On the cusp of his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama quelled swirling rumors about the announcement of his successor, declaring his intent to continue serving people for another 30-40 years. His comments came during a long life prayer ceremony held at the Dalai Lama temple in McLeodganj.

With over 15,000 attendees, including notable dignitaries and religious representatives, the Tibetan spiritual leader reflected on his deep connection with Avalokiteshvara. He underscored his lifelong mission of serving the Buddha dharma and the Tibetan community.

The Tibetan government-in-exile has organized several celebratory events, attended by figures such as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and actor Richard Gere. Despite existing tensions with China, the birthday celebrations proceed, spreading messages of hope and continuity.

