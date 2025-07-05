Anticipation Builds for 'Cocktail 2' Sequel as Script Teased on Instagram

The much-anticipated sequel to the hit film 'Cocktail' is officially in the works, according to recent confirmations from the film's creators. Excitement surged on social media after Anaita Shroff Adajania, the wife of director Homi Adajania, revealed a snapshot of the 'Cocktail 2' script on her Instagram, captioned with 'Let the prep begin', signaling the onset of production.

While specifics about the film remain under wraps, industry insiders speculate that Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna are being considered for the lead roles. The original 'Cocktail', featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, left a lasting impact upon its 2012 release, raising expectations for its successor.

In the midst of these developments, Kriti Sanon has just concluded shooting for 'Tere Ishk Mein', slated for a 2025 release. Directed by Anand L Rai, the film is seen as a spiritual follow-up to 'Raanjhanaa', featuring music by AR Rahman. Concurrently, actress Rashmika Mandanna continues her prolific run in the industry with a series of upcoming releases, and Shahid Kapoor's last appearance was in Rosshan Andrrews' 'Deva'.

(With inputs from agencies.)