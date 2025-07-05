Horror Genre: The Silver Screen's Unlikely Hero

Horror, once dismissed as mere entertainment, is triumphantly carving its place in the cinematic landscape. With superheroes waning in appeal, horror films have become the surprise choice for moviegoers, accounting for 17 percent of North American ticket sales, according to Comscore data exclusively obtained by Reuters.

Industry veterans attribute this resurgence to horror's unique capacity to serve as a cathartic outlet for modern anxieties, including the aftermath of the pandemic and technological paranoia. "It's cathartic, it's emotional, and it comes with an ending," noted Stephen Follows, a film data analyst and author of the Horror Movie Report.

The financial viability of horror is undeniable. Unlike costly blockbusters, horror productions allow for greater creative risks on smaller budgets. Acclaimed directors such as Jordan Peele and Guillermo del Toro have embraced this freedom, further elevating the genre. It appears horror will continue to captivate audiences both in cinemas and through streaming services.

(With inputs from agencies.)