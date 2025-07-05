Left Menu

Craig Robinson's New Adventure: Quitting Comedy for a True Calling

Craig Robinson, renowned for his roles in 'The Office' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', announced his departure from comedy to pursue a newfound calling. The actor revealed this significant career shift on Instagram, seeking advice from followers on launching a new business, marking an exciting new chapter in his life.

American actor Craig Robinson, celebrated for his comedic roles in hit sitcoms like 'The Office' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', recently revealed his decision to quit comedy. This announcement came through a candid Instagram post where Robinson spoke about redirecting his focus towards what he describes as his 'true calling'.

In the emotionally charged post, Robinson expressed gratitude for his fans' support throughout his comedy career. 'Just want you to hear it from me. I am quitting comedy, but not for nothing,' Robinson said. He added that he is embarking on something significantly larger, though details remain under wraps.

Robinson's pivot isn't just career-focused; he is also venturing into the business world and has reached out to fans for advice. 'Got any advice for me while I try to get my business afloat?' he inquired, hinting at early challenges faced in this new endeavor. Robinson's past cinematic contributions include roles in 'My Spy: The Eternal City' and upcoming titles such as 'In Your Dreams'.

