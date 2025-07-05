Left Menu

The Takht Saga: Clash of Sikh Temporal Seats

High priests of Takht Sri Patna Sahib declare Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal 'tankhaiya' for failing to appear before them and ignoring directives. The decision, fueled by an ongoing conflict between Sikh religious authorities, has sparked concerns over internal community discord and challenges to Akal Takht's supremacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:44 IST
The high priests of Takht Sri Patna Sahib in Bihar declared Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal 'tankhaiya', claiming he ignored directives and failed to appear before them.

Takht Sri Patna Sahib, a significant Sikh temporal seat, pronounced this judgment amid escalating tensions with the Akal Takht, the supreme Sikh authority, over jurisdictional disagreements.

The ongoing dispute has raised concerns within the Sikh community regarding potential divisions and challenges to established religious norms, as voiced by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President Harjinder Singh Dhami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

