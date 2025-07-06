Left Menu

Legacy Meets Leadership: Modi Celebrates Tagore in Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Rabindranath Tagore during his Argentina visit, emphasizing the cultural ties between the nations. Modi's trip included talks with President Javier Milei, focusing on trade and cooperation in defense, energy, and mining. His trip followed a successful visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 06-07-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore in Buenos Aires as part of his five-nation tour, underscoring the historic ties between India and Argentina.

Modi used the occasion to highlight Tagore's lasting influence on the nation and celebrated his contributions to education and culture.

During his Argentina visit, Modi also engaged in discussions with President Javier Milei, focusing on expanding trade and cooperation in key sectors such as defense and mining. This visit followed Modi's successful trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

