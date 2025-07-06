Left Menu

The Sole Survivor: Neetika's Uncertain Future in the Wake of a Devastating Cloudburst

Ten-month-old Neetika is possibly the lone survivor of a devastating cloudburst in Talwara village, Mandi district, which claimed the lives of her family. Rescued by a neighbor, she now faces an uncertain future as relatives and authorities rally to provide support amidst widespread destruction in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:24 IST
In the aftermath of a catastrophic cloudburst that hit Talwara village in Mandi district, ten-month-old Neetika is possibly the sole survivor of her family. The infant was found and rescued by neighbor Prem Singh, as villagers are still searching for her missing mother and grandmother.

The cloudburst claimed at least 14 lives across the region, with dozens still unaccounted for. Massive destruction has been reported in the surrounding panchayats of Pawara, Thunag, Baidshad, Kanda, and Murad, where infrastructure has suffered substantial damage.

As Neetika's future hangs in the balance, her extended family and local authorities, including the sub-divisional magistrate, are stepping in to ensure her well-being. Offers of assistance have been pouring in, highlighting the community's compassion in the face of tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

