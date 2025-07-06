Left Menu

Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's Intense New Role Takes Center Stage

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, is set for a December 5, 2025 release. The action thriller features notable actors and teases an intense plot through its first look. The announcement coincides with Singh's birthday, creating buzz across social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:31 IST
Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar.' Directed by Aditya Dhar, known for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' the film will hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025. This highly anticipated movie is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The first look of 'Dhurandhar,' unveiled on Singh's birthday, promises an action-packed narrative with intense portrayals and vivid fight scenes. The film showcases not just Singh's acting prowess but also features performances by veteran actors like Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, alongside R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Social media buzzed with excitement as Singh shared the film's teaser, hinting at an engaging story of 'The Unknown Men.' Complementing the visual experience is an original score by Shashwat and vocals by Jasmine Sandlas, with a unique collaboration with rising artist Hanumankind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

