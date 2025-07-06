Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's Intense New Role Takes Center Stage

Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar.' Directed by Aditya Dhar, known for 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' the film will hit theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025. This highly anticipated movie is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The first look of 'Dhurandhar,' unveiled on Singh's birthday, promises an action-packed narrative with intense portrayals and vivid fight scenes. The film showcases not just Singh's acting prowess but also features performances by veteran actors like Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, alongside R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Social media buzzed with excitement as Singh shared the film's teaser, hinting at an engaging story of 'The Unknown Men.' Complementing the visual experience is an original score by Shashwat and vocals by Jasmine Sandlas, with a unique collaboration with rising artist Hanumankind.

(With inputs from agencies.)