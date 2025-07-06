Left Menu

A Global Tribute: Celebrating the 90th Birthday of the Dalai Lama Amid Abolition Speculations

Despite speculations of abolishing the Dalai Lama institution, thousands celebrated the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, at Tsuglagkhang. The event highlighted his commitment to global peace, religious harmony, and serving humanity, with prominent global figures attending or sending messages of goodwill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:51 IST
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands gathered under rainy skies at Tsuglagkhang to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama, amid rumors his institution could be abolished. The event underlined his life's work in promoting peace, as diverse attendees demonstrated support.

The Dalai Lama, reflecting on his life's purpose, emphasized the importance of serving others, sharing that his motivation is rooted in the love he receives. He highlighted teachings from Shantideva, which guide his actions.

Performances by international artists and messages from political leaders, including US figures and actor Richard Gere, underscored the Dalai Lama's global influence. The Central Tibetan Administration announced a 'Year of Compassion' in honor of his principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

