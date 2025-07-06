From Bollywood Fan to Star: Zareen Khan's Journey

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan recently took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback video. The footage captures a young Zareen receiving an autograph from star Katrina Kaif during the premiere of the film 'Race'. This heartfelt moment serves as a personal milestone etched in Khan's memory.

Zareen accompanied the video with a reflective note, expressing her initial disbelief in becoming part of the film industry. 'Race', which was directed by Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla, hit the screens in 2008 and included stars like Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Akshaye Khanna.

Initially, a fan, Zareen Khan transitioned into a Bollywood actress with her debut film 'Veer' alongside Salman Khan in 2010. She went on to feature in various films, including 'Housefull 2' and 'Hate Story 3', establishing herself as a notable presence in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)