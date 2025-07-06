Left Menu

From Bollywood Fan to Star: Zareen Khan's Journey

In a nostalgic moment, Zareen Khan shares a video of her younger self receiving an autograph from Katrina Kaif during the 'Race' premiere. Reflecting on her journey, Khan expressed her disbelief at becoming a part of the film industry. This moment marks her transformation from fangirl to Bollywood actress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 16:30 IST
From Bollywood Fan to Star: Zareen Khan's Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan recently took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback video. The footage captures a young Zareen receiving an autograph from star Katrina Kaif during the premiere of the film 'Race'. This heartfelt moment serves as a personal milestone etched in Khan's memory.

Zareen accompanied the video with a reflective note, expressing her initial disbelief in becoming part of the film industry. 'Race', which was directed by Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla, hit the screens in 2008 and included stars like Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Akshaye Khanna.

Initially, a fan, Zareen Khan transitioned into a Bollywood actress with her debut film 'Veer' alongside Salman Khan in 2010. She went on to feature in various films, including 'Housefull 2' and 'Hate Story 3', establishing herself as a notable presence in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025