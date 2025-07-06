Star Power: Deljit Dosanjh's Global Impact Amid Controversy
In light of controversy over Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Sardaar Ji 3', Indian leaders defend the actor against calls to revoke his citizenship due to a Pakistani actress's involvement. Leaders argue the film was shot before the Pahalgam attack and encourage cultural collaborations while condemning politicizing art.
Amid the uproar surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Sardaar Ji 3', featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, political leaders have rallied behind the performer. The row has ignited demands to revoke Dosanjh's citizenship, deemed unjust by Sikh leaders and politicians alike.
Trade unions, including AICWA and FWICE, criticized Dosanjh's collaboration with Aamir post-Pahalgam attack, raising concerns about nationalism. However, leaders across political lines assert that the actor's citizenship shouldn't be contingent on artistic choices made before the tragedy.
Notable figures like Congress's Partap Singh Bajwa and BJP's R P Singh emphasize Dosanjh's contribution to Indian culture on the global stage. A call has been made to reconsider the narrative around cultural exchanges and avoid politicizing artistic endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
