Metro... In Dino: A Modern Romance Hits the Box Office

Renowned director Anurag Basu's latest offering, 'Metro…In Dino,' has captivated audiences by amassing Rs 9.5 crore nett in its initial two days at the domestic box office.

The film, which stars a diverse array of talents including Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, explores the intricate dynamics of modern relationships among four couples.

Following its legacy from the 2007 film 'Life in a… Metro,' the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd, expanding its reach with a total worldwide box office collection of Rs 12.40 crore.