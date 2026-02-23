Love marriages, live-in relationships without parental consent concerning: Rajasthan BJP MLA

BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Ahor Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit on Monday expressed concern over young couples entering love marriages or live-in relationships without parental consent and called for legal safeguards. Rajpurohit said that young men and women should get parental permission before entering love marriages or live-in relationships, as it would ensure maturity and responsibility in their decisions. He raised the issue during zero hour in the assembly. ''In recent years, many couples have left home to live together which often disrupts social norms and also creates challenges for parents. This trend is affecting Indian cultural values,'' he said. The BJP MLA said that the trend also leads to youngsters dropping out of school or college ''Parents, fearing such incidents, sometimes withdraw children from education,'' he said. Rajpurohit said that in several cases over the past seven years, parents filed missing person reports when young women ran away from their homes. ''At police stations, girls sometimes refuse to recognise their parents and there have even been instances where parents suffered heart attacks or committed suicide due to the stress,'' he said. Rajpurohit said that mandatory parental consent for love marriages or live-in relationships would protect young people, ensure parental involvement and promote social stability.

