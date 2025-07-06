Left Menu

Pilgrimage and Protest: Ashoura in Karbala Amid Regional Tensions

Tens of thousands of pilgrims gathered in Karbala for Ashoura, a major Shiite religious event commemorating Imam Hussein's martyrdom. The occasion highlighted regional tensions, with participants expressing opposition against Israel and the US. Security was heightened due to threats from Sunni extremists, amidst ongoing national debates over Iraq’s militias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 06-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Iraq

In the Iraqi city of Karbala, tens of thousands of pilgrims converged for the sacred commemoration of Ashoura, honoring the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a venerated figure in Shiite Islam. This annual gathering is among the most significant religious observances for the Shiite community worldwide.

The event took on heightened political significance this year amid escalating regional tensions, following recent conflicts involving Israel and Iran. Participants from across Iraq and neighboring countries engaged in mourning rituals and voiced opposition against foreign powers, reflecting the broader geopolitical climate.

Security measures were intensified, as the Iraqi Interior Ministry focused efforts on safeguarding pilgrims from potential threats, particularly from extremist factions. Intelligence officials collaborated with local militias to ensure safety in a region marked by ongoing disputes about armed groups' roles within Iraq.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

