Syrian Army's Strategic Advances in Raqqa Spark Regional Tensions

In a move that could alter the geopolitical landscape in northeast Syria, Syrian government troops have entered and secured key areas in the city of Raqqa. This advancement marks a significant shift in control from the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, who had held the city since 2017.

With the support of Arab tribal allies, government forces have taken over vital oil and gas fields previously managed by Kurdish-led authorities, placing economic pressure on the Kurdish self-rule region. This has led to celebrations among Raqqa residents, though it raises concerns among international observers about escalated tensions.

The government's push, criticized by nations like France, comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation. President Emmanuel Macron has urged against further offensives, emphasizing the need to maintain stability and prevent sectarian divisions in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)