Syria and Kurds Reach Pivotal Deal Amid Regional Tensions

Syria and Kurdish leaders agreed to integrate Kurdish authorities under central governance, concluding prolonged conflicts. Key territories and resources will transition to Syrian control, impacting the Kurdish-led SDF. Details remain fluid, with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack highlighting ongoing challenges. Regional implications persist amid sectarian violence concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 01:08 IST
In a significant geopolitical development, Syria and Kurdish forces have reached an agreement to bring the Kurdish civilian and military authorities under the Syrian government's central control. The landmark deal, announced on Sunday, concludes several days of intense fighting, which saw Syrian troops reclaim strategic territories, including vital oil fields.

The decision marks a substantial setback for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which have controlled a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Syria for over a decade. The agreement, considered a geopolitical pivot by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, still faces substantial hurdles as the involved parties must finalize details for comprehensive integration.

The negotiated terms stipulate the merging of Kurdish forces into Syria's defense and interior ministries. While granting the central government control over major resources and border crossings, the agreement allows SDF the opportunity to nominate individuals for key governmental roles. However, ongoing regional unrest underscores challenges in achieving a peaceful consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

