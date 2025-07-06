Youm-e-Ashur: A Nation in Mourning

Thousands poured into the streets of Pakistan on the 10th day of Muharram, known as Youm-e-Ashur, to honor the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad's grandson. This day holds profound significance in Islamic tradition, drawing vast numbers to participate in mourning processions and religious gatherings nationwide.

The Ministry of Interior reported that 4,836 processions and 5,480 majalis unfolded across Pakistan on this solemn day. Security was a top priority, with 1,301 sensitive areas identified throughout the country. Islamabad alone hosted 54 such events. Punjab witnessed 2,502 majalis and 3,025 processions, and Sindh reported 1,040 gatherings and 1,039 processions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw 735 majalis and 257 processions, while Balochistan recorded 32 gatherings and 24 processions. In Gilgit-Baltistan, 1,070 religious meetings and 141 processions took place. In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 47 gatherings and 41 processions were organized. Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remained on high alert with over 10,000 police officers ensuring safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)